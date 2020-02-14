Subcontractor speaks out against Sarasota business owner who was arrested for defrauding his clients of more than $230,000

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Jamestown Kitchens is now permanently shut down. There are at least a dozen victims in Sarasota County and many other victims in other counties.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says James Gerard defrauded his clients out of more than $230,000 and that number could be a lot more. The 49 year-old owner of Jamestown Kitchens in Sarasota is accused of getting large amounts of money for remodeling work but no work was ever done.
Detectives say there are also victims in neighboring Manatee, Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties. Gerard was arrested earlier today and charged with Defraud Greater Than $50,000.
One subcontractor who wanted to remain anonymous is speaking out tonight. He says when customers would call the office complaining, Gerard would repeatedly lie to them.
“Getting paid in the last few months was a chore in itself, jobs getting completed were non-existent," said the subcontractor. "We would go to jobs and told to do certain jobs and we wouldn’t have the right material, then we were asked to lie to customers.”
Law enforcement is looking to hear from you. If you are a victim of this crime, you’re being asked to contact authorities.
