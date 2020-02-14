Senior Friendship Centers helping seniors feel loved on Valentine’s Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Valentine's Day is about celebrating the love and relationships people have with others in their life. But, what do you do if you have no one to celebrate with?
The Senior Friendship Centers said about 20% of people over the age of 50 suffer from loneliness. Loneliness can lead to mental and physical problems. some examples are obesity, high blood pressure, a weakened immune system, Alzheimer's, and depression.
But there are places on the Suncoast to help people feel more connected to others, like the Senior Friendship Centers.
"There's so many seniors that come here every day to feel a part of something. To volunteer, to have lunch, to play bridge, to take a balance movement class, or to come to one of the parties we have. We have a party for almost every holiday. So this is a great way to get out to be a part of your community and to prevent loneliness," said Crystal Rothhaar, who is the Communications Director of Senior Friendship Centers.
Senior Friendship Centers in Venice will be hosting a Valentine’s Party from 1-3 p.m. on February 14th. More details can be found here.
Rothhaar said seniors shouldn’t worry about going to an event on their own. The Senior Friendship Centers has a group of people called “the friendlies” who make it a point to make everyone feel welcomed.
