Police in Sarasota searching for missing 12-year-old boy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Sarasota are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Brandon Tarwoe was last seen around 10pm on Thursday, February 13 on the 2400 block of North Links Avenue.
Police say he has not run away from home before and does not have any known medical conditions. Currently, police say they have no reason to believe Tarwoe is in any danger.
But he is missing and police are hoping the public can help locate him. He is 5'2" tall and around 85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a bright coral T-shirt, shorts and orange Nike slide sandals and carrying a dark blue shiny backpack.
Anyone who sees Tarwoe or has information on his whereabouts should call Sarasota Police at 941-316-1199 or 911.
