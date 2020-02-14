Police: Construction worker stabbed to death in Bradenton, co-worker arrested

Construction worker killed in Bradenton
By ABC7 Staff | February 14, 2020 at 1:21 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 1:59 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A construction was stabbed to death Friday morning in Bradenton and his co-worker has been arrested.

Police were called to the Main Street Condominiums on the 200 block of 3rd Street West around 10am Friday where they found 48-year-old Rene Escobedo Balditt dead. Police say he had been stabbed several times in the upper body.

His co-worker, 41-year-old Jessie Hernandez of Holmes Beach, has been arrested. Police say charges are pending.

The investigation is still active and police say it happened at a job site where both men were working.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.