Man accused of molesting child under the age of 12 in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A Charlotte County man has been arrested on charges of molesting a child under the age of 12 in North Port.
In August 2019, deputies were called to the North Port Police Department after the young child told offers she had been molested by 41-year-old William Amodei of Port Charlotte.
The young child said that while camping in North Port two months previously, Amodei touched her private parts while they were lying in a tent.
During a second interview conducted by the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida, the young child told investigators of several other instances of sexual abuse in Port Charlotte.
Amodei was recently arrested and charged with lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 years of age.
Law enforcement did not disclose how Amodei and the child are connected.
