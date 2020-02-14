First Alert Weather: Dense morning fog and patchy drizzle will clear later in the day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Periods of clear skies and very moist air lifting north on southerly winds produced the morning fog. Dense in places, the visibility has been reported to be less than 1/4 mile this morning. Dense fog also exists in Gulf waters and boaters without radar should stay in port. Additionally, the fog in contact with road surfaces and make for reduced traction and longer stopping distance. Use low beam headlights and increase the distance between your car the vehicle ahead. There is also a chance for some drizzle of spotty light rain this morning, although the chance is small. By evening the skies will begin to clear going from overcast to mostly cloudy.