Deputies: Local repair shop finds child porn on Sarasota man’s phone

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man who brought his phone to a local repair shop was arrested after employees discovered child pornography.
Detectives say on Monday, while repairing 76-year-old Richard Sundstrom's phone, employees at the repair shop saw images of nude children and alerted the sheriff's office.
A search warrant was executed and detectives say they found 37 images of child pornography. When interview, they say Sundstrom admitted downloading and viewing the photos.
Detectives say Sundstrom told them he had been attracted to girls 14 years and older for the last 10 years and that he did not see anything wrong in his actions, arguing that he did it in his own home and didn’t hurt anyone and describing his philosophy as, “You can look, but you better not touch.”
Sundstorm was arrested and charged with 37 felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography. He remains in custody without bond while the investigation continues.
