Cold front to bring a change to the Suncoast on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - My present to all of you is a cold front for St. Valentine’s day. This front will cool us off just a little and bring only a few scattered showers to the Suncoast mainly in the morning. We may see some fog as well to start the day.
The air behind the front will be slightly cooler and drier for Friday late and into Saturday morning. The rain chance on Friday is at 30% for a passing shower or two. We can expect to see mostly cloudy skies throughout much of the day with a high around 75 degrees.
Winds will switch around to the NW and pick up a bit later in the day on Friday. Expect winds out of the SW to start the day for boaters at 5-10 and then pick up to 15-20 kts. later in the afternoon. Seas will be generally 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on the bays and inland waterways.
Friday night skies begin to clear and it gets a little cooler with lows on Saturday in the mid to upper 50′s. This is still above average but it will feel cooler with the drier air settling in on the NW wind.
Should see partly cloud skies for Saturday with a high of 77 degrees and a NE wind at 10-15 mph. Should be a nice day with no real threat of any rain.
Sunday looks nice with partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60′s to start the day and upper 70′s by say 3 p.m.. Winds will be out of the NE to E at 5-10 mph through the day.
Warm weather will stick around through much of the work week next week.
