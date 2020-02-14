Chalkboard Champion: Changing lives one student at a time

A Sarasota County parent has credited a teacher for the transformation that has been seen in her daughter over the last six months.
Michelle Trizano-Ortiz, or Mrs. T-O as she is called, is a kindergarten, first, and second grade teacher at Tatum Elementary School.
Second grade student Lexi Ledford transferred to the school in October. Her mother Janey Mayville said the transformation seen in her daughter was fast.
"Within the first 2 weeks Lexi was a very different child and her behavior issues have been almost completely erased. She was exactly the teacher that Lexi needed," said Janey Mayville.
Mayville nominated Mrs. T-O after the change seen in her daughter. She said the structured classroom and reward system helps students be their best self.
"The minute I walked into the classroom I knew it was a place for Lexi," Mayville added.
Mrs. T-O has been an educator for 40 years.
"I love it. I love a challenge, I love these kids. We work on that self control. That deep breathing, takes breaths, asking for breaks, asking for a walk and talk," Michelle Trizano-Ortiz said.
Mrs. T-O is now being recognized as a Chalkboard Champion and has received $500 from Gettel Automotive, congratulations!!
To nominate a deserving teacher, click here.