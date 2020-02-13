WATCH LIVE at 11AM: Funeral for Trooper Joseph Bullock

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is saying goodbye to a hero.
Thursday morning, thousands have gathered to pay their respects to Trooper Joseph Bullock, lining the route from the Robert Toale and Sons Funeral home to Bayside Community Church in Bradenton.
The church holds more than 4,000 people and is full. The service begins at 11am and a stream will be added once services start.
Trooper Bullock was killed last week Wednesday near Palm City, which is around 45 minute north of West Palm Beach. The 42-year-old had stopped to help a stranded motorist, 30-year-old Franklin Reed III, when Reed pulled out a gun, shooting and killing him. A passing Riviera Beach police officer then shot Reed, killing him.
Although the Air Force veteran worked his nearly two decade career on the other coast of Florida, Trooper Bullock’s family is from Englewood and he will be laid to rest at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
The second procession from the church to the cemetery will involving multiple agencies and is expected to begin around 1:15 p.m.
The route will start on south Lorraine Road then west on University Parkway, south on I-75 and east on State Road 72 towards Sarasota National Cemetery
The Law Enforcement Honors service will happen at 2:30 at Patriot Plaza.
The honors ceremony will consist of the honor guard flag presentation, last call, a 21-gun salute, and a flyover.
FHP welcomes anyone who wants to pay their respects and honor Trooper Bullock to attend.
If you go to the procession route, FHP asks people in the community standing on the sidewalk or shoulder to not obstruct travel lanes.