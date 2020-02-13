Three teens arrested following high speed chase in Bradenton involving stolen vehicle

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A chase involving a stolen Jeep Wrangler, an 18-year-old and two 15-year-olds leads to the arrest of the teens.
The 18-year-old Kevin Brown and a pair of young teens leading Manatee County Sheriff deputies on a high speed chase Tuesday night around 10:30. Once deputies spotted the stolen vehicle in the BP gas station parking lot on Manatee Avenue East, the teens sped off at a high rate of speed down 27th Street East.
Infrared was used from up in the sky from the sheriff’s office aviation unit, spotting them escaping the vehicle about a minute-and-a-half later near 11th Avenue East.
A K9 located the three suspects after an extensive search and they were all arrested.
“They’re out when they probably should be at home getting ready to go to school the next day, they’re involved in these types of crimes," said Randy Warren, Spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. "There’s a real boldness that we see sometimes where people have an opportunity to steal a car, and they’re going to do it and they take off and they run, fortunately nobody was hurt.”
The sheriff’s office says these teens could be connected to other stolen vehicles and carjackings. They are continuing with their investigation.
