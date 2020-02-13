Thousands pay their respects to Trooper Joseph Bullock, who was killed in the line of duty

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is saying goodbye to a hero.
Thursday morning, thousands gathered to pay their respects to Trooper Joseph Bullock, lining the route from the Robert Toale and Sons Funeral home to Bayside Community Church in Bradenton.
The church holds more than 4,000 people and is full. The service began at 11am and you can watch the complete service at the church below:
Trooper Bullock was killed last week Wednesday near Palm City, which is around 45 minute north of West Palm Beach. The 42-year-old had stopped to help a stranded motorist, 30-year-old Franklin Reed III, when Reed pulled out a gun, shooting and killing him. A passing Riviera Beach police officer then shot Reed, killing him.
Although the Air Force veteran worked his nearly two decade career on the other coast of Florida, Trooper Bullock’s family is from Englewood and he will be laid to rest at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
The second procession from the church to the cemetery involved multiple agencies and began around 1:15 p.m.
A Law Enforcement Honors service was scheduled to begin at 2:30pm at Patriot Plaza, but due to the length of the procession was delayed by around an hour. The honors ceremony consisted of the honor guard flag presentation, last call, a 21-gun salute, and a flyover. You can watch the full video below (the video begins without sound for several minutes as people arrive to the cemetery) which includes interviews with those who knew Trooper Bullock at the end:
