Manatee County government donates land to USF Sarasota-Manatee for student housing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee will soon get student housing.
This comes after the Manatee County government donated 9-acres of land from The Powel Crosley Estate to the university. The proposed conceptual plan for the land includes two buildings for student housing and three to four acres of conservation land. A majority of the students at USF Sarasota-Manatee are locals, so by building student housing there's a hope to bring in students from other places.
“When you have an unemployment rate that’s three percent or slightly less, you really need to be able to bring in out of state students at twice the tuition. International students at three times the tuition, to get them here, train them, and get them into the work place in our region,” said Elliott Falcione who is the Executive Director of The Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Falcione went on to say because the university has a big hospitality program, they hope students who graduate from the school will stay local and work in that field here on the Suncoast after graduation.
