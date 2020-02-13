First Alert Weather: Rain possible overnight and tomorrow morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another relatively warm and humid day for the Suncoast with high temperatures in the low 80′s again today. We will see a few more clouds today and the evening should be mostly cloudy. A cold front will approach tonight the bring a chance for showers. This front will not produce much more than scattered showers and drizzle. Total rain amounts will probably be in the quarter-inch or less category. Some of the showers could linger into tomorrow morning and leave some slick road surfaces for the morning commute. A lot of the daylight hours on Valentine’s day will be rain-free but cloudy. The temperatures will be held down a bit by the clouds and a shifting wind which will turn north. Temperatures will be in the upper 70′s.
By the second half of the afternoon, some clearing will be seen and the evening should end up partly cloudy and cooler. Evening temperatures will be in the low 70′s and upper 60′s. Overnight the temperatures will fall into the upper 50′s. The weekend will be nice with slightly drier and cooler air and partly to mostly sunny skies. Next week we will see two chances for rain. The first is, at this time, a low confidence chance for Monday showers. It is possible that the rains will miss our area and favor north-central Florida. A much better chance for rain seems to next Saturday. It’s still a long way off but most models are onboard with showers Saturday or Sunday.
