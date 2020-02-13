First Alert Weather: Rain possible overnight and tomorrow morning

By the second half of the afternoon, some clearing will be seen and the evening should end up partly cloudy and cooler. Evening temperatures will be in the low 70′s and upper 60′s. Overnight the temperatures will fall into the upper 50′s. The weekend will be nice with slightly drier and cooler air and partly to mostly sunny skies. Next week we will see two chances for rain. The first is, at this time, a low confidence chance for Monday showers. It is possible that the rains will miss our area and favor north-central Florida. A much better chance for rain seems to next Saturday. It’s still a long way off but most models are onboard with showers Saturday or Sunday.