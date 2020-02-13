Fidelity National: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $158 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.57 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.
The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $3.34 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.33 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $298 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $10.33 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Fidelity National expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.30 to $1.34. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.35.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.18 billion to $3.21 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.2 billion.
Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.17 to $6.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.68 billion.
Fidelity National shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed nearly 5%. The stock has climbed 39% in the last 12 months.
