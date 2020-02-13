FHP is honoring fallen trooper on Thursday and are asking for communities support

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper will be laid to rest at the Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday.
FHP welcomes anyone wanting to support the family of Bullock along the procession route.
Trooper Joseph Bullock was killed by a man he was helping off the side of the highway in Martin County last week.
Although he worked his nearly two-decade career on the other coast of Florida. He will be laid to rest in the Suncoast because his family is from Englewood.
Bullock also served in the United States Air Force.
The first procession will be in Manatee County from Robert Toale and Sons Funeral home to Bayside Community Church.
Dozens of FHP vehicles will depart around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday from the funeral home and will be taking a left on 53rd street. The procession will go east on state road 70 and north on Lorraine Road towards Bayside Community Church.
The service will begin at the church at 11 a.m. Anyone is welcomed to attend.
"The importance here is to honor and respect the life of Joe and to pay tribute to his service. That means that’s part of our community. Part of our emergency responders...part of our fire department ems...and agencies around the state and around the country,” said FHP Lt. Greg Bueno.
FHP says the church holds 4,000 people and there will be an overflow room that sits 400 more.
The second procession will be a multi-agency procession happen after the service and expected to begin around 1:15 p.m.
The route will start on south Lorraine Road then west on University Parkway, south on I75 and east on State Road 72 towards Sarasota National Cemetery
The Law Enforcement Honors service will happen at 2:30 at Patriot Plaza.
The honors ceremony will consist of the honor guard flag presentation, last call, a 21-gun salute, and a flyover.
FHP welcomes anyone who wants to pay their respects and honor Trooper Bullock to attend.
If you go to the procession route, FHP asks people in the community standing on the sidewalk or shoulder to not obstruct travel lanes.