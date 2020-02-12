Protecting yourself against hackers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It is a scenario that has played out in homes across the country. Hackers gain access to your electronic doorbell, steal your privacy and sense of security.
Ehsan Sheybani is an Associate Professor in the Information Systems and Decision Sciences department at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee.
When it comes to issues involving cyber security, Sheybani said you have to follow a set of rules.
“It’s very important that we use those basic rules in every device that’s connected to the internet,” said Sheybani.
Those rules include a protected WiFi network and changing your default password when you buy an electronic camera, like Ring, for example.
"You have to make sure that your WiFi service and the WiFi service that is provided to you at home is password protected and that password has to be hard to guess. Not only the doorbells but also any other devices that you have connected to those WiFi services," he said.
It is also critical to set a strong password.
"Picking a strong password, especially those that have a variety of characters in them, including letters, numbers, lowercase, uppercase, and other characters, they are harder to guess," he said.
Ring provided a statement that said in part:
"While our investigation is ongoing, we do not have any evidence that this incident is related to a breach or compromise of Ring’s system or network. It is not uncommon for bad actors to harvest data from other company's data breaches and create lists like this so that other bad actors can attempt to gain access to other services.
We’ve notified customers whose accounts we have identified as exposed and have reset their passwords. In addition, we are continuing to monitor for and block potentially unauthorized login attempts into Ring accounts."
Ring also provided advice for how to keep doorbell cameras secure. Those can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.