Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

E-VERIFY-FLORIDA
Farmers worry Florida bill will worsen labor scarcity woes
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Legislation that would require private companies in Florida to verify each new hire's eligibility to work in the U.S. is worrying farmers in the agriculture-rich state. The growers complain they are struggling to find farm workers as the unemployment rate reaches record lows. The Senate Judicial Committee approved legislation on the E-Verify system on Tuesday. The discussion is also dividing Republican lawmakers. E-Verify proponents argue the bill will curb illegal immigration to Florida and increase wages for low-skilled jobs. But farmers say it could force them out of business because of competition with international farmers.
MALL SHOOTING-EMPLOYEE KILLED
Police: Under Armour employee killed by man who'd been fired
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police say they are searching for a man who shot and killed a former coworker after his recent firing from a Florida mall. Orlando police say 46-year-old Daniel Everett is considered armed and dangerous. Everett had been fired Monday morning from an Under Armour store at Orlando International Premium Outlets. Police say he returned that evening and fatally shot store manager Eunice Marie Vazquez. Investigators believe he specifically targeted the woman. About a dozen customers were in the store at the time of the shooting, and officials say no other injuries were reported at the mall.
GUARDIAN-DO NOT RESUSCITATE
Guardian for elderly arrested on abuse, neglect charges
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former guardian for the elderly and incapacitated who was accused of filing "do not resuscitate" orders without her clients' permission has been arrested in Florida on felony charges. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says local authorities arrested Rebecca Fierle-Santoian in a county northwest of Orlando late Monday on charges of aggravated abuse of an elderly person and neglect of an elderly person. The FDLE says in a news release that agents started an investigation into Fierle-Santoian following the death of a 74-year-old man under her guardianship in Tampa. The case prompted the resignation of Florida's director Office of Public and Private Guardians.
MIAMI BEACH-LAST CALL
Last call in part of Miami Beach might be a little earlier
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of Miami Beach wants the last call for alcohol to be a little bit earlier for spring break. Mayor Dan Gelber wants alcohol sales to end at 2 a.m. in the South Beach entertainment district for 17 days in March. It's 5 a.m. now across the city. The Miami Herald reports that the proposal will come before the city commission Wednesday for a preliminary vote. It could then be finalized at a Feb. 26 commission meeting. The rollback would begin on March 6.
SEAWORLD-LAWSUIT
SeaWorld settles investors' lawsuit over orca documentary
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Entertainment has agreed to pay $65 million to settle a lawsuit in which the theme park company was accused of misleading investors over the impact the documentary “Blackfish” was having on its bottom line. SeaWorld didn't admit to any wrongdoing under the terms of the settlement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The settlement agreement must be approved by the court. Attendance and revenue declined after the release of the 2013 documentary about the life of Tilikum, an orca that killed a SeaWorld trainer during a performance in Orlando in 2010.
TESLA INVESTIGATION
NTSB releases details in 2 crashes involving Tesla Autopilot
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An Apple engineer who died when his Tesla Model X slammed into a concrete barrier had previously complained about the SUV malfunctioning on that same stretch of Silicon Valley freeway. His complaints were detailed in a trove of documents released Tuesday by federal investigators in two Tesla crashes involving Autopilot, one in California and the other in Florida. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the March, 2018 crash that killed driver Walter Huang near Mountain View, California. It's also probing a crash in Delray Beach, Florida, that happened about a year later and killed driver Jeremy Banner. Tesla says that drivers must be ready to intervene even when Autopilot is engaged.
AP-US-CARP-INVASION
Asian carp roundup in Kentucky opens new front in battle
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) — A roundup of Asian carp on Kentucky Lake using 1,000-foot-long (305 meters) nets is opening a new front in a 15-year battle to halt their advance. The invasive fish threaten to upend aquatic ecosystems, starve out native fish and wipe out endangered mussel and snail populations along the Mississippi River and dozens of tributaries. According to data compiled by The Associated Press, state and federal agencies together have spent roughly $607 million to stop them since 2004. Until recently most of the effort was focused on keeping them out of the Great Lakes. Now Southern states are becoming more active. Projects in the works are expected to push the price tag to about $1.5 billion over the next decade.
VOTER REGISTRATION ARREST
Report says man who drove into GOP tent didn't like Trump
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — New details in an arrest report says a man charged with driving a van into a tent in Florida where local Republicans were registering voters told deputies he didn't like President Donald Trump. Gregory Timm also told deputies in his word that “someone had to take a stand." Timm is facing criminal charges from Saturday's confrontation. He told deputies that he had gone to the Walmart in Jacksonville to get some food when he noticed the tent. He purchased food and cigarettes and then headed toward the tent in his car. No one was injured after the van accelerated and struck the tent, knocking over tables and chairs.
AP-US-ABDUCTED-GIRL-FOUND
Police: Man fabricated details about daughter's kidnapping
APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man embellished details of his 3-year-old daughter's kidnapping because he didn't believe police would would take her abduction by her mother seriously. Apopka police say investigators re-interviewed Lester Mejia on Monday after his daughter was recovered within several hours of being taken near Orlando. Mejia told detectives a relative had contacted him at work Monday to inform that his daughter's mother had taken the girl. He explained that he called 911 while returning to his Apopka home, but a dispatcher told him there was no crime if the mother had the child. Fearing that he wouldn't see his daughter again, he made up a story of unknown abductors.
SLAIN DOLPHINS
2 dead dolphins found with bullet wounds in Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Federal and state authorities are investigating the gruesome deaths of two dolphins along Florida's Gulf coast. One dolphin was discovered dead in the water off Naples last week. Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the animal was was fatally wounded from a bullet, or stab wounds — or possibly both. Also last week, the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge found a dolphin with a bullet in its left side along Pensacola Beach. Since 2002, at least 29 dolphins have stranded with evidence of being shot by guns or arrows, or impaled with objects such as fishing spears.