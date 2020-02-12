First Alert Weather: Another warm and humid day before showers and slightly cooler weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather pattern remains almost identical to yesterday with the potential for patchy fog tonight and partly sunny and warm afternoon temperatures. Highs will likely be in the low 80′s again today. The average for this time of year is in the low 70′s but even over the next ten days the coldest day will be warmer than average. The next tempory dip in the warm weather comes Friday and over the weekend with a front moving past. The front approaches early Friday with a chance for morning showers and then clearing in the second half of the day Friday as the front passes and washes out.