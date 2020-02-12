FGCU looks for road win vs Kennesaw St.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Eagles have given up just 64 points per game to Atlantic Sun opponents thus far, an improvement from the 71 per game they gave up in non-conference play.CLUTCH CALEB: Catto has connected on 34.5 percent of the 142 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 35 over the last five games. He's also converted 80.4 percent of his free throws this season.