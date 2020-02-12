Deputies: 18-year-old man arrested after being connected to two separate Sarasota shootings this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has arrested an 18-year-old Sarasota man in connection to two separate shootings that occurred in the city earlier this week.
Deputies say that they responded to the area of Clay Circle and King Boulevard on Monday after receiving multiple reports of a shooting in which two suspects were seen leaving the neighborhood.
As an investigation was beginning, deputies say that they received another call the next day about another shooting that took place in the area of Booker Avenue and 24th Street.
Reports say that officers with the Sarasota Police Department (SPD) located a Dodge Charger believed to be involved in the shooting when they were responding to a separate call for service in that area.
Deputies say that SPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the Dodge was able to drive away from the scene. However, they were able to identify the driver as Mikyle Chamberlain.
Deputies say that they located Chamberlain on Tuesday a little after the shooting and while conducting a search of the vehicle he was in, they found four rounds of ammunition and two 9 mm magazines.
According to law enforcement, in a post Miranda interview he admitted to both shootings on Monday and Tuesday in which three homes and six separate vehicles were damaged due to gunfire. Deputies say that Chamberlain also stated that he was shooting back at someone who was shooting at him and he also admitted to leading officers in a vehicle pursuit.
Chamberlain was arrested, charged with more than two dozen felony charges and he remains in custody on an $83,000 bond.
He has previously been arrested for armed and unarmed burglary. This case remains under investigation.
