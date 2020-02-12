Deputies searching for missing 28-year-old Florida woman

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are searching for a 28-year-old woman who they say has been missing since Thursday.
Deputies say that Cieha Taylor was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday after dropping off her boyfriend at a residence on Cowart Road in Plant City.
According to deputies, her vehicle, a black two-door Toyota Solara with faded paint, was later found abandoned on the railroad tracks at East Trapnell Road which is just west of Jap Tucker Road. She has not been seen since.
Deputies say that the car was parked on railroad track sometime after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday and that they located it there at 7:00 p.m. on that same day.
Anyone who has saw the car in that area or has any information on Taylor’s whereabouts should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.
