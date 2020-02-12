Deputies arrest 18-year-old and two 15-year-olds after car chase in stolen vehicle in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies have arrested an 18-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys after a car chase involving a stolen vehicle in Bradenton.
Reports say that on Tuesday around 10:32 p.m. K-9 deputies located an stolen Jeep Wrangler that was occupied by a man and two teens at the BP gas station on the 2700 block of Manatee Avenue East. Deputies say they attempted a traffic stop in the parking lot, but the driver of the Jeep fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
According to deputies, a pursuit was initiated as the Jeep traveled south on 27th Street East and after several turns the Jeep came to an abrupt stop after turning west on 11th Avenue East. Deputies say that no vehicles were damaged, there was no traffic and the pursuit lasted for one minute and 28 seconds.
Just as the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit arrived on scene, deputies say that that three people inside the vehicle ran away on foot and a K-9 followed them through several properties.
All three suspects were located by the K-9 after an extensive search and arrested.
Kevin Brown, 18, is being charged with motor vehicle theft, failure to obey a law enforcement officer order to stop, resisting arrest and obstruction. Two other 15-year-old boys deputies say were involved have been charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.
Deputies say they have reason to believe that the three people arrested have been involved in other recent stolen vehicle and carjacking cases.
