A cold front to bring some changes later this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Way too early to be mentioning heat indices during my broadcast but I did on Tuesday. The actual temperature in Myakka City was 87 degree with a feels like temp. in the low 90′s.
There is still over a month before the official end of Winter. I for one am hoping for a least a couple more cool downs before we start to transition back to summer but it doesn’t look like it over the next 2 weeks.
The National Climatic Data Center has put out their week outlook and it is suggesting a 70% chance we will see temperatures above average through the end of February. I guess that famous rodent was right.
Wednesday there will be some patchy fog to start the day but will quickly burn off. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming up to near 80 at the beach and mid 80′s inland.
Thursday we will see another warm day with a high of 82 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
A weak cold front will move in on Friday and bring an increase in cloudiness with a small chance for a few isolated showers. Temperatures will cool down just a little bit with highs in the mid 70′s.
This slightly cooler air will move through quickly however as temperatures will quickly warm up by Saturday afternoon back above average.
We will see a nice weekend with generally partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70′s on both days with no mention of rain over the weekend.
