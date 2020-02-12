Atlanta Braves pitchers and catchers arrive in North Port for spring training

"We know that Braves country travels well. We know that our ticket sales are outside of Sarasota County, outside of the state of Florida, so there will be fans that will travel in. Florida is certainly a hot bed for spring training baseball so whether they go see any other teams and come into see the Braves, a lot of those spring break vacations are based around spring training.We're just anxious to get braves fans down here and acclimated to the west coast," said Mike Dunn, who is the VP of Florida Operations for the Atlanta Braves.