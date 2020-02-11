WATCH LIVE: Ospreys lay two eggs in tower nest outside ABC7’s studio

On Wednesday, February 5, 2020 around 5:30pm, Sara laid an egg in the nest in the tower outside ABC7's studio in downtown Sarasota. (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | February 5, 2020 at 8:10 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 10:24 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a very exciting day at ABC7! We have ANOTHER EGG!!

As of Sunday morning, Sara and Sota, the Suncoast’s most famous ospreys, have laid their second egg in the past few days after almost three years of having laid no eggs at all!

>>>>Watch the live osprey camera here<<<<

The first egg was laid around 5:30pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 Sara laid an egg. You can watch video the egg being laid below:

WATCH: Sara the osprey lays an egg in the nest outside ABC7's studio in downtown Sarasota

Sara laid her second egg around 5:20am on Sunday, February 10, 2020. When Sara moves, you can see them underneath her - they’re reddish-brown in color.

The days between the first egg laid and the second egg laid may seem odd, but that’s actually normal for osprey, which lay anywhere from 2-4 eggs at a time, typically over the course of a month. So it’s possible there could be additional eggs - but we’ll have to wait and see!

The eggs should hatch in around 35-43 days and then the chicks will spend 8-10 weeks in the nest.

In the video below, you can learn more about our famous ospreys:

Learn About Our ABC7 Tower Cam Osprey Family! | Suncoast View

Sara and Sota last laid eggs in the nest on February 18, 2016, when two eggs were laid. Only one ended up hatching on March 25, 2016. You can watch that video below:

A LOOK BACK: Osprey chick hatching outside ABC7's studio on March 25, 2016

ABC7 held a naming contest for the chick and viewers decided on “Sunny.”

You can watch the live osprey camera here: www.mysuncoast.com/osprey

