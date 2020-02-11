WATCH LIVE: Ospreys lay two eggs in tower nest outside ABC7’s studio

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a very exciting day at ABC7! We have ANOTHER EGG!!
As of Sunday morning, Sara and Sota, the Suncoast’s most famous ospreys, have laid their second egg in the past few days after almost three years of having laid no eggs at all!
The first egg was laid around 5:30pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 Sara laid an egg. You can watch video the egg being laid below:
Sara laid her second egg around 5:20am on Sunday, February 10, 2020. When Sara moves, you can see them underneath her - they’re reddish-brown in color.
The days between the first egg laid and the second egg laid may seem odd, but that’s actually normal for osprey, which lay anywhere from 2-4 eggs at a time, typically over the course of a month. So it’s possible there could be additional eggs - but we’ll have to wait and see!
The eggs should hatch in around 35-43 days and then the chicks will spend 8-10 weeks in the nest.
In the video below, you can learn more about our famous ospreys:
Sara and Sota last laid eggs in the nest on February 18, 2016, when two eggs were laid. Only one ended up hatching on March 25, 2016. You can watch that video below:
ABC7 held a naming contest for the chick and viewers decided on “Sunny.”
You can watch the live osprey camera here: www.mysuncoast.com/osprey
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.