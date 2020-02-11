New crossing guards coming to St. Armands Circle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Sarasota wants to help make it safe for tourists and residents who like to walk at St. Armands Circle.
New Pedestrian Managers, or crossing guards will be in St Armands Circle on March 13th through April 19th.
City officials say that’s when pedestrian and car traffic is high because of tourist peak season.
John Ringling Boulevard at St. Armands Circle, and Boulevard of the Presidents heading towards Longboat Key is considered to be one of the busiest intersections for the city of Sarasota for pedestrians.
The city is pairing up with the Florida Department of Transportation and Longboat key to have Pedestrian Managers at these locations.
The Pedestrian Managers will cost the city of Sarasota, the city of Longboat Key and FDOT $21,420.
Managers are expected to be present Wednesday-Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
Back in 2016 there was a pilot program for the Pedestrian Managers but it wasn’t renewed the next year.
“It was a program the state managed back in 2016. So they had pedestrian monitors back then as a pilot program. They looked at doing it the next year but there were some concerns doing it again. It didn’t get the support from the City Of Sarasota and now the city is supportive of trying another pilot program in 2020.” explained Tom Harmer who is the city manager of Longboat Key.
