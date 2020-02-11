Near record breaking warmth to continue

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The heat is on across the Suncoast as warm southerly breezes continue through Thursday bringing near record highs. The high on Monday was 85 degrees! This was just 2 degrees shy of the old mark set in 1987.
With high pressure positioned off the E. coast of Florida we can expect more of the same on Tuesday with generally mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the SE at 10 mph with a west wind developing later in the day. The high on Tuesday 83.
Wednesday partly cloudy once again with near record breaking highs into the low to mid 80′s.
Lows will be in the low to mid 60′s through the work week. A weak cold front moves in on Friday and brings some clouds along with a small chance for some showers. We will see slightly cooler weather with highs in the low to mid 70′s which is typical for this time of year.
Lows on Saturday will be in the mid 50′s and quickly warm into the mid to upper 70′s by 2 p.m.
Sunday looks good with highs in the upper 70′s.
