Legislation passed in Florida House of Representatives on new wine bill

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida House of Representatives approved legislation last week that not only allows you to pour yourself glasses of wine, but also save them for your next wine time.
This new bill does away with size limits on individual containers of wine. Right now, there’s a one gallon limit on wine bottles.
This new measure will also repeal a 2005 law that requires diners to order and eat a full meal before they can take home an open bottle of wine.
“I think some of it is finishing what has already been started, but I also think that this is for the older community that wants there glass or two of wine every day. My grandmother is one of those people. This would allow them to maybe drive less somewhere just to go get their glass of wine.”
This bill also expands the sale of cider to 32 ounce, 64 ounce and one-gallon growlers. This will put in the same playing field as craft beers.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.