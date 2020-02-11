Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 21 points and 10 rebounds in his return to Miami’s lineup, and the Heat won in Andre Iguodala’s first game back in the Bay Area, thumping the Golden State Warriors 113-101. Butler was crisp after sitting out the previous two games with a right shoulder strain. The All-Star forward scored 13 points in the first half, shot 9 of 15 overall and had five assists to help the Heat end a three-game skid. Iguodala, a key member of the Warriors' three championship teams from 2015-18, had two points and five rebounds in 17 minutes against his former team.