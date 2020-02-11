Grand opening celebration for the renovated Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many happy faces on Monday at the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. Their campus has been transformed.
With the cut of a ribbon, a new exciting era is now underway for the theatre in Sarasota. Their theatre and education and outreach facility have been completely renovated.
“It is a whole new world, a whole new world that’s what it is for us something that we didn’t even anticipate," said Nate Jacobs, Founder and Artistic Director of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. "Although we’ve been around watching stuff, what we got goes far beyond our expectations, it’s a beautiful, beautiful thing.”
The campaign for the new theatre raised more than eight million dollars thanks to the generosity of many people. A lot of the donors on hand today for the grand opening celebration as well as many dignitaries.
“It’s so amazing, the community has been so incredibly supportive of this campaign, I just can’t believe how lucky we are" said Julie Leach, Executive Director of the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. "You know Nate struggled for so many years just being a vagabond troupe and now to have even a home and then a renovated one is such a blessing.”
Willis Smith Construction says they transformed what was once a warehouse, into a now state of the art theatre and campus including the lobby and bathroom areas.
“The theatre is now designed with proper sight lines, better acoustics and probably most importantly the actual backstage operation so that the shows can be properly produced and put together,” said David Sessions, President of Willis Smith Construction.
