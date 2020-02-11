Florida lawmakers are proposing to merge New College with FSU

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -State Legislatures are looking to consolidate two of Florida’s smallest colleges Florida Polytechnic University and New College of Florida in Sarasota.
“I came here for a reason, I came to New College for the reason specifically for the educational value it provides”. says Ellie, a New College Student.
Students are upset at the bill by the Florida house that proposes that New College of Florida, as well as Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland, would no longer be their own independently accredited school.
In the proposal, New College of Florida would become an extension of Florida State University and Florida Polytechnic University would become a part of the University of Florida
New College was a private liberal arts college before becoming USF’s honors college and then striking out on its own as an independent public liberal arts honors college.
Olympia Fulcher, who is in her third year at New College, says if this bill goes through, many students like herself would leave.
“That’s what New College after’s that I haven’t seen any more house that’s why I came here. If that system were to go away. I think we would probably lose at least 25% of the student population”.
New College only has 838 students as of 2018, according to its website.
Lawmakers believe New College and Polytechnic are costing taxpayers money and resources when the schools have low enrollment.
But students say their school has quality over quantity
“We are more expensive to run. You’re paying for the cost of professors who are sitting and reading over 15 to 20 page midterms for every student. Providing them constructive (and) valuable feedback and creating a mentorship relationship with them. You don’t get that from larger universities” says Alexandra Barbat who is a student at New College.
The bill will go before the House Education Committee on Wednesday at 10:30 am.
