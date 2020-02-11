First Alert Weather: Heat and moisture both on the increase for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The general weather pattern over Florida remains unchanged today, with high pressure to our east and sprawling across our area, and a foul weather trough stretching from the west to the northeast. Our southeast winds will continue to pump moisture into the Suncoast from the Caribbean. While, aloft, the atmosphere remains unfavorable for showers. Aside from the obvious change in the feel of the air when humidity is high, the other aspect of high humidity at this time of year is fog formation. Both sea fog and inland fog will be possible each day. With the inland fog, the greatest impact will be in the late night and early morning hours. However, the effects of the sea fog could linger longer and continue into daylight hours until a front moves past on Friday. Sea fog will impact mainly coastal communities.