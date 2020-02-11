Fast moving fire destroys a mobile home in Ellenton, damages another

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fast moving fire destroyed a mobile home in Ellenton on Monday evening.
The fire took place in the Colony Cove Development, but there were no injuries.
The Fire Marshal on scene tells ABC7 that this appeared to be a cooking related fire and that one home was completely destroyed.
ABC7 has learned that the fire did spread to a second mobile home that suffered damages, but the owners of that mobile home are planning to repair the residence.
There are no further details available at this time.
