Deputies: Sarasota man arrested after hitting patrol car with stolen vehicle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies arrested a 54-year-old Sarasota man after they say he stole a vehicle, hit a patrol car and crashed while driving away from the scene.
Deputies say that on last Thursday around 5:30 p.m. they responded to a 7-11 Convenience Store in the 3100 block of Clark Road after receiving information about a stolen vehicle.
Reports say that the victim told law enforcement that he had left the vehicle, a blue 2008 Ford Taurus with a Florida tag, running while he was inside the store and when he walked out of the store he realized his car had been stolen within a three minute time span.
Deputies say that they noticed a vehicle that matched the description of the Ford while they were traveling west in the outside left lane of Clark Road that was occupied by a white male who was around 50 years old, who was later identified as Steven Foley.
According to deputies, after they made a U-turn at Shangri-La Road they saw Foley accelerate the Ford and turn north into the nearby BMW dealership before traveling in a western direction to the Lamborghini dealership. Deputies say when the Ford stopped at the front entrance of the dealership license plate was confirmed and it matched the stolen vehicle.
A deputy says that when he got out of his patrol car which was behind the Ford, Foley placed the car in reverse and struck the patrol car. The deputy was not injured. When the overhead lights and siren were activated, deputies say that Foley then proceeded to recklessly drive the Ford through the front of the dealership and narrowly missed hitting multiple parked vehicles and pedestrians.
According to law enforcement, the Ford cut across the dealership grass and over a curb to travel back onto Clark Road and the deputy actually lost sight of the Ford.
Deputies say that they didn’t take notice of the Ford again they saw a vehicle turn sharply from Clark Road to Sawyer Loop Road and they saw a pedestrian running towards a vehicle which had crashed at the 4700 block of Clark Road. That vehicle was the Ford that deputies had been seeking after.
Deputies say that Foley had suffered injuries to his nose and his ankle and while aide was being rendered to him he said “she gave me the car to buy crack.”
According to deputies, the owner of the vehicle is male and said that no female had any access to his vehicle during the incident.
Foley was placed into custody and transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment to his injuries.
Foley was later transported to the Sarasota County Jail where he remains without bond. He is being charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude with disregard for safety, grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended licence.
He has previously been arrested for fleeing to elude, burglary, theft, fraud and forgery.
