Sarasota man arrested on drug charges after selling meth to undercover detectives twice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies arrested a 52-year-old Sarasota man on several charges after he sold methamphetamine (meth) to undercover detective two different times.
On October 29, 2019, deputies say that an undercover detective purchased an amount of meth from Kevin Maness. According to reports, the drug was taken back to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), tested using a presumptive field test kit and it came back as positive for meth. The amount weighed in to be one gram and was placed away as evidence.
According to deputies, the next transaction between an undercover detective and Maness took place the next day on October 30th. The amount was taken back to SCSO where it was tested and came back as positive for meth. This amount weighed in at 1.3 grams and was placed away as evidence.
Deputies say that both transactions were audio and video recorded, took place in Sarasota County, and Maness used a cellular device to arrange both of the transactions.
A warrant was issued for Maness’s arrest on January 23rd and deputies he was arrested the next day. He remains in custody on a $35,000 bond on two felony counts of sale of methamphetamine and a single count of use of a two way communications device to facilitate a felony.
Maness has previously been arrested for fraud, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of methamphetamine, and more.
