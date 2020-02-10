Money saving Monday: How to not break the bank this Valentine’s Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The National Retail Federation said Americans are expected to spend a record amount of money this year on Valentine's Day gifts.
Of the 55% of people who plan to celebrate the holiday this year, the average consumer plans to spend about $196 dollars on their loved one. But, you don't need to break the bank to give a good gift.
When it comes to flowers, a way to save on them is to shop for them locally opposed to ordering them off of a website. Usually, doing this will get you more flowers for your money and sometimes local shops give discounts for veterans or seniors. While roses are a classic flower to give for the holiday, choosing a different flower could save you some cash. Try opting for something like an orchard, which typically last longer than roses do.
If you and your significant other want to go out, but don't want to spend too much, look for free or cheap events happening around town. Valentine's Day events can be found on websites like Facebook and Eventbrite.
But if you prefer to stay at home, it can still be meaningful and fun. Try creating an at home spa and relax together or cook a homemade meal.
Lastly, creativity is the key to giving someone a great gift. If you’ve been with your loved one for a long time, try to recreate your first date!
