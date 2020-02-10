Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SUN EXPLORER
Solar Orbiter blasts off to capture 1st look at sun's poles
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Europe and NASA's Solar Orbiter has rocketed away on an unprecedented mission to capture the first pictures of the sun's poles. The $1.5 billion spacecraft will join NASA's Parker Solar Probe in coming perilously close to the sun to unveil its secrets. An Atlas 5 rocket blasted off late Sunday night from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and NASA declared success once the solar wings unfolded around 90 minutes later. Nearly 1,000 scientists and engineers from across Europe gathered under a full moon to watch Solar Orbiter depart. The spacecraft will fly past Venus to maneuver into a unique out-of-plane orbit that will take it over both poles.
VOTER REGISTRATION-ARREST
Florida man charged with driving into GOP voter sign-up tent
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff's office in Florida says a man has been arrested for driving into a tent set up in a parking lot by Republicans to register voters in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Sunday via Twitter that Gregory Timm has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license. The sheriff's office says deputies responded to the scene after reports of a dispute. The Republican Party of Duval County said via Twitter that volunteers for President Donald Trump were deliberately targeted “while registering voters." The county's Democratic party called on citizens to behave with “civility” during the elections.
HOTELS-SEX TRAFFICKING
Lawsuit claims Florida hotels didn't stop sex trafficking
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida women who were victims of sex trafficking have sued almost two dozen hotels where they were forced to have sex. They claim the businesses did nothing to stop the illegal activity. The lawsuit says women wandered the hotel hallways strung out on drugs and wearing little clothing at the Naples area hotels. The lawsuit seeks $100 million, and it was filed at the end of last year in state court in southwest Florida. The hotels' owners say they never saw anything suspicious, and one owner called the lawsuit “a legal scam."
OFFICER ATTACK-STANDOFF
Suspect kicked officer, led chase and engaged in standoff
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A suspect is in custody after authorities say he kicked a Florida police officer in the head, led a police chase and later engaged in a more than two hour stand-off with SWAT team members. The suspect, Dillon Calisi, allegedly kicked an Ormond Beach police officer in the head and tried to take his weapons. The officer had responded to a suspicious vehicle call at a gas station early Sunday when he confronted Calisi. Calisi then led deputies on a chase that ended when the suspect crashed. Calisi was armed with a handgun and refused to get out of his vehicle
SUSPECT CALLS POLICE
Suspect reports shots fired after robbing, stabbing man
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a suspect called police officers to report that a man he had robbed and stabbed was shooting at him as he got away. Boynton Beach police officers say Victor Morel called them Saturday night to report that someone had shot at him twice. According to the police, Morel had met the man through a gay social app, Grindr, and knew from others that the unidentified man dealt drugs. Morel told officers that he went to the man's apartment intending to “make some money off of him.” Morel was charged with robbery and aggravated battery
LEGISLATURE PREVIEW
E-Verify legislation could test Republican unity in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans are mostly toeing the party line in the first weeks of their legislative session. But that unity will certainly be tested when lawmakers begin debating a proposal to force private employers to use a federal database to check the immigration status of workers. Some key legislative Republicans, including Sen. President Bill Galvano, would rather not be debating the matter again, after it failed last session amid heavy opposition from the agriculture, tourism and construction industries. Nevertheless, the matter is getting another round of hearings and the Senate Judicial Committee is scheduled to take up legislation Tuesday.
DOG ATTACK-FLORIDA
Neighbors try to stop dog mauling with sticks, gutter, chair
SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — Neighbors used sticks, pieces of a gutter and a lawn chair in an attempt to stop a pack of dogs from mauling a Florida woman who was critically injured. Friday's attack lasted more than five minutes and only stopped when firefighters arrived at the home in Spring Hill and used their equipment to disperse the dogs. The unidentified woman was in critical condition at a hospital. Two neighbors who tried to intervene and were bit by the dogs also were taken for treatment at a hospital. Authorities say three other neighbors refused medical treatment for minor injuries.
FLORIDA-COMMON CORE
Florida's unpopular Common Core standards are 'eradicated'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Common Core in Florida is over. The state Department of Education in a statement said Friday the controversial set of academic standards has been eradicated from Florida classrooms. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is recommending that the state Board of Education next week adapts Common Core's successor, Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking. The Common Core standards were first proposed a decade ago by associations of governors and state education chiefs. In Florida, they were embraced by former Gov. Jeb Bush. The standards were adapted by 45 states and the District of Columbia, but they have come under criticism in the past decade.
ANTI-LGBTQ SCHOOL VOUCHERS
Bank now says it will continue support of Florida vouchers
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A bank has reversed itself and says it will continue supporting a Florida private school voucher program, despite reports that some schools in the program discriminate against LGBTQ students. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank said in a statement Friday that after reviewing the program it believes it can continue to support the vouchers. The bank says it will require an annual meeting with the school voucher program's leaders. The bank also wants the program to create a “roadmap” that will help families of students receiving the state scholarships to better understand the policies of the schools they're choosing.
MOFFITT-STATE MONEY
Moffitt returns $1 million to Florida over Chinese ties
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Moffitt Cancer Center is returning more than $1 million in state money. Officials said Friday that they couldn't determine whether the money from the Florida Department of Health was properly spent by one of its scientists tied to a recent investigation into Chinese meddling. The money originally was used to pay for the salary and staff of Howard McLeod, a senior member in Moffitt’s department of cancer epidemiology in Tampa. McLeod was forced resign in December. Also forced to resign were Moffitt's former CEO and four other scientists after an internal investigation found they did not disclose ties to Chinese recruitment programs.