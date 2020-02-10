Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 33 points and eight assists, Gary Trent Jr. scored 22 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Miami 115-109 in Andre Iguodala's debut with the Heat. Iguodala had two points in his first game since the NBA Finals. Hassan Whiteside had 11 points and 17 rebounds against his former team, including an pair of free throws with 11.5 seconds left that gave Portland a seven-point lead. Goran Dragic had 27 points for Miami, which played without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. Duncan Robinson had 19 points, but just four after halftime.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Erik Jones was the winner of a demolition derby at Daytona International Speedway. He won the exhibition Busch Clash on Sunday and was one of just six drivers still on track at the end of the crash-fest. The race had a pair of accidents in the final nine of regulation. Then it had two more in three overtimes. It was the longest Busch Clash in race history as it went 13 laps past the 75-lap distance. Jones won in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and led just the final lap.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has won the pole for NASCAR's season-opening Daytona 500. Stenhouse turned a lap at 194.582 mph to put his new Chevrolet Camaro on the pole for next Sunday's race. Stenhouse is making his debut with JTG-Daugherty Racing after Roush Fenway Racing abruptly fired him late last year. Alex Bowman earned the second starting spot in the Daytona 500 as only the top two positions are set in time trials. The rest of the starting order will be determined by qualifying races Thursday. Hendrick Motorsports powered the fastest four cars.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two-time All-Star pitcher Charlie Morton says he regrets not doing anything to try to stop the Houston Astros from illegally stealing signs and relaying information to their hitters during the team’s 2017 World Series championship season. Morton currently is the ace of the Tampa Bay Rays. In 2017, he was in his first season with the Astros and was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of both the AL Championship Series and World Series. He also pitched for Houston in 2018 before signing a two-year contract with the Rays in free agency. Morton says he's not sure what he could have done to stop his former teammates, but he regrets not acting at all.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie scored 22 points and Morgan Jones put up her first career double-double to lead No. 17 Florida State over Virginia 63-55. Gillespie was 9-of-18 shooting and had eight rebounds while Jones was 5 of 7 from the field in scoring 11 points with 11 boards. The Seminoles who were coming off a win at No. 5 Louisville, reached 20 wins for eighth straight season. Jocelyn Willoughby made half of her 14 shots in scoring 19 points and Shemera Williams added 12 for the Cavaliers.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla (AP) — Brad Keselowski worked overtime to get his Ford ready for Daytona 500 qualifying. Keselowski moonlighted as a crew member by helping repair his car after he was in a fender-bender during practice Saturday. The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion stayed for at least four hours with his Team Penske crew and banged out the metal on a car that sustained moderate damage on the right side. Keselowski posted the 23rd-fastest speed in pole qualifying Sunday. He refused to take too much credit, saying "a lot of people did a lot more than I did.”