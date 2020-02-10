First Alert Weather: Warm temperatures and sunshine will be fixtures this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While a trough of low pressure will remain fixed to our west, Florida will remain under the influence of a sprawling area of high pressure. This sort of set up brings days of heavy rain or snow along a line that stretches from New England to the Four Corners of the southwest. At the same time, our weather is calm with fog our greatest concern over the next few days. Our temperatures will be warm and top out in the low 80′s, about ten degrees above average. As we develop a southeast wind our moisture will increase and some inland fog will be possible for the next few mornings. Additionally, some sea fog could also become thick over the next mornings and linger into mid-day. This is especially true by mid-week.