Bradenton man arrested for allegedly drug trafficking after selling cocaine to undercover detectives three times

On November 26, 2019, the same undercover detective contacted Stephens from the same cell phone number to set up the next purchase. Deputies say that Stephens agreed and said to meet at the same Dollar General again. This time, deputies say that Stephens told the undercover detective to follow him in his vehicle to a residence in the 2500th block of 23rd Street where the transaction for the amount of cocaine was made in exchange for $900.