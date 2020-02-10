Authorities searching for missing three-year-old Florida girl

APOPKA, Fla. (WWSB) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing three-year-old girl who was last seen in Apopka, Fla.
Reports say that Madeline Mejia was in the area of the 600 block of East Orange Street on Monday morning before being abducted and placed inside a black, two door sedan with Texas plates on the vehicle.
Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the vehicle’s windows are lightly tinted and was being driven by a white-Hispanic male with brown hair and facial hair and wearing a blue shirt and jeans.
Mejia is white-Hispanic, stands at three-feet-tall, weighs around 40 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and FDLE say that she was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and pink shoes.
Anyone with any information on this child’s whereabouts should contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757 or 911.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.