A Windy, At Times Gusty Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday was certainly a welcome weekend day with all the activities on the Suncoast. Sunday will be the same, and warmer, but with one exception. The winds. ENE winds coming at us with a sustained 11-14mph rate. We will experience gusts up to 21mph. The forecasted high will be 77, but the winds will mitigate the warmth. Out to sea more than 20 nautical miles the potential for 6 foot waves are a reality. Closer in look for 3-4 foot waves with a moderate chop on bay, and inland, waterways. I would not be surprised at an issuance of a Small Craft Advisory, or Rip Current Statement.