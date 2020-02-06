A Windy, At Times Gusty Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday was certainly a welcome weekend day with all the activities on the Suncoast. Sunday will be the same, and warmer, but with one exception. The winds. ENE winds coming at us with a sustained 11-14mph rate. We will experience gusts up to 21mph. The forecasted high will be 77, but the winds will mitigate the warmth. Out to sea more than 20 nautical miles the potential for 6 foot waves are a reality. Closer in look for 3-4 foot waves with a moderate chop on bay, and inland, waterways. I would not be surprised at an issuance of a Small Craft Advisory, or Rip Current Statement.
The workweek will be warm with a back and forth between sunny, mostly sunny, and more cloudy days. The only real chance of any precipitation, as of now, will be pre-dawn Friday, and that’s a big if. For the record, at this point, next weekend is shaping up well.
The big stories this week in sum is a windy Sunday, a dry work week, and nice high temps. Make it a great week.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.