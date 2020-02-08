Super Bowl winning wide receiver helps Florida dance team

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champion Sammy Watkins is giving back to his hometown community of Fort Myers.
He recently gave a boost to a youth dance team, the Fort Myers Junior Firecats, scheduled for competitions in New Jersey this weekend.
They didn’t have enough money to travel, so Watkins stepped in to help.
“We are just blown away, he’s an inspiration to everyone, all the boys growing up playing football, even the girls, they look up to him just because of the amazing things he has done for the community," Felton Williams, Junior Firecats head coach said.
The Junior Firecats are set to compete at the YCADA Global Dance Competitions in Atlantic City on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.