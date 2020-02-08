Robert Conrad, star of “The Wild, Wild West,” dies at 84

FILE - In this June 12, 2013, file photo, actor Robert Conrad of TV series "The Wild Wild West" poses for photographers during the 2013 Monte Carlo Television Festival, in Monaco. Conrad, the rugged, contentious actor who starred in the hugely popular 1960s television series "Hawaiian Eye" and "The Wild, Wild West," has died at age 84. A family spokesperson says the actor died Saturday morning, Feb. 8, 2020, in Malibu, Calif., from heart failure. (Source: AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)