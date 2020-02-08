Man gets life sentence for killing family with hammer, knife

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for using a claw hammer, knife and gun to kill his mother and half-brothers.
The Pensacola News Journal reports that 63-year-old Donald Hartung Sr. was sentenced Friday after after jurors didn’t unanimously recommend the death penalty.
He was convicted last week of three counts of premeditated, first-degree murder. Prosecutors say Hartung killed his relatives to get money from his mother’s will.
The defense says Hartung didn’t know about the will.
