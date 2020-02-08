Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Buddy Hield added 21 and the Sacramento Kings used 19 3-pointers to beat the Miami Heat 105-97. De’Aaron Fox had 16 points and eight assists as the Kings won their fifth in seventh games. Nemanja Bjelica added 15 points and eight assists. Eight days after setting a franchise record with 21 3-pointers, Sacramento nearly matched it while going 19 of 42 beyond the arc. Bogdanovic had six 3s, and Hield and Bjelica had five apiece. Bam Adebayo had 26 points and seven rebounds for Miami.
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat didn't make the playoffs last season and now are thinking about title contending. Adding Andre Iguodala to the mix as part of a trade with Memphis has Heat coach Pat Riley thinking Miami is on the cusp of something big again. Iguodala hasn't played in seven months but Riley says the Heat believe he's still “elite." Iguodala and fellow newcomers Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder joined Miami in Sacramento on Friday. They were acquired in a trade with Memphis.
MIAMI (AP) — The Derek Jeter regime begins Year 3 optimistic the long-suffering Miami Marlins are finally trending upward. The job for the Marlins in spring training will be to sort through a roster much deeper in young prospects than a year ago, and to identify building blocks for the future. The Marlins believe they upgraded an offense that ranked last in the NL in runs by acquiring the versatile Jonathan Villar, first baseman Jesus Aguilar and left fielder Corey Dickerson. Manager Don Mattingly will have a busy spring sorting through perhaps 20 candidates for the pitching staff.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays enter spring training with high expectations after winning 96 games last season and making the playoffs for the first time in six years. Manager Kevin Cash faces some potentially tough decisions as he tries to figure out how Japanese slugger Yoshi Tsutsugo and offseason acquisitions Hunter Renfroe and Jose Martinez fit into the lineup. The regular season begins March 26 at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
GENEVA (AP) — A long-running lawsuit looking to force promotion and relegation on to Major League Soccer has failed. Lower-tier clubs Miami and Kingston Stockade filed a challenge in 2017 with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against FIFA, North American soccer body CONCACAF and the U.S. Soccer Federation. Miami owner Riccardo Silva sought to disrupt the closed MLS system of new clubs paying franchise fees up to $200 million. Inter Miami kicks off its debut MLS season next month. The clubs' case cited a sub-section of FIFA statutes stating entitlement to take part in a domestic championship shall depend principally on sporting merit.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson has spent the last few seasons chasing NASCAR history. He is tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with seven Cup Series titles and has been on a quest to claim the record with No. 8. But as he heads into his final full season of NASCAR, Johnson says he does not want the pressure of “Chasing 8” following him all year. He says he wants to have fun and enjoy himself. Johnson will be on the track Saturday at Daytona International Speedway preparing for the season-opening Daytona 500.
UNDATED (AP) — One of the biggest rivalries in college basketball will be played at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina when No. 7 Duke visits the Tar Heels. But the meeting Saturday is unlike any in recent memory with North Carolina having only escaped the ACC basement because co-cellar dwellers Miami and Wake Forest lost on Wednesday night. The Tar Heels hope top scorer Cole Anthony will continue rounding into form in his third game back from knee surgery. So far that hasn't been the case as Roy Williams' team has lost both games since Anthony's return.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club dog show is set to begin this weekend in New York with more than 2,600 dogs. Among the entries is a bullmastiff named Titus, who was severely injured last March. His co-owner believes he was bitten by a snake in the North Carolina, causing his back left leg to swell to nearly twice its normal size. Titus still has a large, dark scar but has recovered and will be among those vying for best in show. America's top dog will be picked Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.