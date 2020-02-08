Eagle found hurt in the Bradenton Woods area

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday night, the Wildlife Inc. Education and Rehabilitation Center received a call that an Eagle was on the ground in the Bradenton Woods area.
The Wildlife Inc. Education and Rehabilitation Center is a non-profit that is run by volunteers located in Bradenton Beach, Florida.
They are the largest wildlife rehabilitation and rescue center in Manatee county. Since 1987, the center has taken in over 3000 injured and orphaned animals each year.
The 10-pound bird was not able to fly and after an X-ray was taken broken a wing was the issue.
According to the Wildlife Inc, the eagle is a female and was possibly hurt in a fight with another eagle.
When an eagle is harmed, the Federal Fish and Wildlife Service must be notified because eagles are protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, which is a federal law.
Ed Straight, who is the president of Wildlife Inc., says when you see an eagle on the ground—do not approach them.
“They should find the closest licensed Rehabilitation Center, call them. Let them check it out. Sometimes eagles are just on the ground eating. Of course, because they eat a variety of food rand roadkill. It’s not unusual to see them on the ground some are eating.” says Straight.
Wildlife Inc. is licensed by the Federal Government to work with birds.
They say that it will take 4 to 6 weeks for the eagle to fully have a healed wing.
If you like to learn more or help Wildlife Inc. with what the work they do for the hurt and abandoned wildlife, click here.
