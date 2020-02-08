A chilly start but a quick warm up on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winter weather returns on Saturday morning with lows in the mid to upper 40′s across the Suncoast but warm weather lovers not to worry as things will be heating up by Sunday with high back above average.
North winds will calm down on Saturday as high pressure builds in and sunshine busts out through much of the day. We start out cold but warm into the upper 60′s to near 70 by the early afternoon. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph through the afternoon as well.
Saturday night expect mostly fair skies and temperatures falling into the mid 50′s on Sunday morning. Sunday winds shift to the east and warm things up into the mid to upper 70′s in the afternoon. There is no chance for any significant rainfall over the weekend.
Monday it gets even warmer as temperatures climb into the low 80′s for most under mostly sunny skies and it stays that way through Thursday.
For boaters today expect winds out of the NE at 10-15 kts. with seas still running 3-5 feet but subsiding through the day as the winds drop below 11 kts. in the afternoon. Sunday expect winds out of the NE/E at 10-15 kts. with seas running 2-3 feet. and a moderate chop expected.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.