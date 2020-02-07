Redistricting lawsuit heading to federal court in April

“It’s just more than this community, there was a majority of Sarasota County that supported that voted for single member districts and then when we get it Sarasota Commission decides to changed on what we agreed to put forth to be the process of, to alleviate the discrimination in this case,” Atkins told ABC7. “We are excited about this case because it’s so clear from the beginning that they were blatantly disregarding the wishes of referendum, disregarded wishes of people, disregarded race of people, disregarded the city of Sarasota, they disrespected all of us.”